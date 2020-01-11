Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham: VAR denies Hammers as Chris Wilder celebrates new contract with a win

West Ham were denied a stoppage-time equaliser by VAR as Sheffield United held firm to seal a 1-0 win and move up to fifth place.

Chris Wilder celebrated signing a new contract as his Sheffield United side beat West Ham 1-0 – with Robert Snodgrass denied a last-gasp equaliser by VAR.

Manager Wilder secured a fresh four-and-a-half-year deal with the Blades on Friday and his side moved up to fifth place in the Premier League thanks to Oli McBurnie’s 53rd-minute goal, which came after David Martin’s error.

Snodgrass later squeezed in a stoppage-time finish after being teed up by Declan Rice, only for the goal to be disallowed for handball against Rice after a VAR check, to the dismay of West Ham and manager David Moyes.

West Ham substitute goalkeeper Martin – who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski early in the first half – paved the way for the home team’s winner, with his dreadful pass providing John Fleck with the chance to tee up McBurnie.

3 & 0 – David Martin and Roberto Jiménez have made a combined three errors leading to a goal in 13 appearances in the Premier League this season, whereas Lukasz Fabianski is yet to do so in 10 games this campaign. Deputies. #SHUWHU pic.twitter.com/BJvNQcbORc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2020

West Ham’s Sebastien Haller had a goal correctly disallowed for offside before Martin’s fine save from Lys Mousset set the stage for a tense finish, which looked to have culminated in joy for the visitors with Snodgrass’ late strike.

But West Ham’s elation turned to despair as VAR spotted a seemingly accidental handball from Rice as Moyes suffered a first defeat of his second spell in charge.