Manager Chris Wilder lands new contract with Sheffield United

Despite signing a three-year deal in July, Chris Wilder has now agreed another long-term contract with Premier League side Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder has signed a new contract with Premier League surprise package Sheffield United, keeping him in charge of the Blades until 2024.

United have impressed under manager Wilder on their return to the English top flight this season, and they sat in eighth place ahead of Friday’s encounter with West Ham.

With the top five in their sights, United have been handed a timely boost by news of Wilder’s new four-and-a-half-year deal.

“Naturally, I’m delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart,” Wilder told the club’s official website.

Chris Wilder – 2024 pic.twitter.com/OqdDLum3S1 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 10, 2020

“I am grateful to [the owner] Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract, we’ve had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve – let’s see how far we can go on this journey.”

Wilder, who started his career with the Blades and had two spells there as a player, took over as manager of the club in 2016, guiding them to the League One title and promotion to the Championship the following season.

He was rewarded for helping United reach the Premier League with a three-year deal in July last year, since when the 52-year-old’s stock has continued to rise.