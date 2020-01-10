“It’s a matter of fact” – Kop hero Luis Garcia backs Liverpool to end 30-year wait for Premier League crown

When it comes to superstitions, Luis Garcia believes there is no need to be afraid of jinxing Liverpool in their quest to end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

A brilliant campaign so far for the Reds sees them currently hold a 13-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand, after winning 19 of their first 20 matches and only drawing one match against rivals Manchester United.

There are still 18 games to be played between now and the end of the season but it is not just the size of Liverpool’s advantage, but how dominant they have been all season long, that bodes well for their prospects of landing a first league title since 1990.

Garcia did his best to help the Reds win the Premier League crown in his time at the club from 2004 to 2007 but ultimately could not achieve the goal, although he did have success in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

.@LFC fans in Singapore and Southeast Asia, rejoice‼️ The Reds have opened an official store in Singapore… and they brought Kop hero @luchogarcia14 along for the occasion! #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC #LFC #YNWAhttps://t.co/nq4AzYhtro — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 10, 2020

And while plenty of the Liverpool faithful have been afraid to jinx a possible first title in three decades, Garcia believes the facts should not be shied away from.

“People are so scared to talk [about it but] it’s a matter of fact,” he told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“I know people remember the old ones [title challenges] where they ended up losing and don’t want to say that it looks like Liverpool are going to win the Premier League so that they don’t jinx it.

“But the way things are, there’s a big gap between [Liverpool] and second or third place and, the most important thing, is Liverpool look so strong, mentally confident, playing well in most of the games and – when they are not playing well – they are getting results.

“That’s what you have to do when you want to win the Premier League.

“If you ask me if they’re going to win all the other games and have a perfect season, I’m not sure… because anytime you can have a bad day and lose a game. But I don’t see this team losing five games in a row, or even in the next 18 games.”

The Spaniard was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of Liverpool’s official store in Singapore at Bugis Junction, where he was greeted by over a hundred adoring fans and even spent time up close and personal with some lucky ones.

It is not difficult to imagine that current stars like Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will one day enjoy similar hero status, especially if they go on to win the league, but Garcia believes the one man who deserves plenty of credit is the one that has put it all together: manager Jurgen Klopp.

“We have to give a lot of credit [to Klopp] because, when he arrived at Liverpool, he said the team is not ready to play the way that he wants so he would need a little time,” Garcia added.

“And he’s been adding players – not a big amount – but certain players he wanted, because he wanted to play in a certain way and now you can see why.

“Mane arrived, [Mohamed] Salah arrived, they were two very special players, and then the final piece in Van Dijk arrived the back – he was probably one of the key players who managed to bring balance to the team and, after that, everybody just got into the team.

“[Trent] Alexander-Arnold became one of the [league’s] best full-backs, no one knew about [Andy] Robertson before he became one of the best left-backs, Firmino started his career at Liverpool struggling to adapt and now he’s one of the best Premier League players, so we have to give credit to Jurgen Klopp.”