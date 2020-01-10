Mat Ryan to make bushfire donation of A$500 for every Premier League save

After donating A$27,000 last week, Mat Ryan has pledged to send more funds to a wildlife rescue fund amid bushfires in Australia.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan has pledged to donate A$500 to a wildlife charity for every Premier League save made this weekend amid the bushfire crisis in Australia.

The Socceroos international will send the funds to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation emergency fund.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, Ryan wrote: “In the light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I’m donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all Premier League goalkeepers across every Premier League fixture for this weekend.

“I’ve chosen to donate to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation emergency fund. Thank you to all for your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate your gratitude and generosity.

“However, there continue to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more.

I’ll be donating $500 for every registered save by all @premierleague goalkeepers this weekend. Please visit any of the sites below if you’re able to contribute. Thank you https://t.co/ALkFfMdOL8https://t.co/XhnSbJMHX0https://t.co/cOYyfGOZMVhttps://t.co/3aUufmplV7pic.twitter.com/07QarFLEBJ — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) January 9, 2020

“I hope we can continue in the same manner and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected.”

The wildfires are said to have killed 27 people and around 500 million animals. In the state of Victoria 1.2 million hectares have been burnt by blazes while New South Wales has seen almost 1,900 homes destroyed.

Ryan, from Plumpton in New South Wales, pledged $1,000 for every goal scored across the A-League and W-League last week as part of an appeal through Professional Footballers Australia’s Footballers’ Trust. Twenty-seven goals were scored across the two leagues.