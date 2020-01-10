Liverpool FC get closer to fans in Asia with opening of official club store in Singapore

Liverpool fans in Singapore will get the chance to get an up-close and personal experience with the Premier League giants after the club officially opened an official club store on Friday afternoon.

The concept store is located at Bugis Junction – in conjunction with partner Weston Corp – and “offers fans access to the full range of replica kit as well as authentic Liverpool FC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories.”

Singapore is the tenth location of an official Liverpool store and the fourth in Asia following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi, Bangkok and the now-defunct Kuala Lumpur outlet.

Friday’s grand opening was graced by Reds legend Luis Garcia, who spent three memorable years at Anfield and was part of the side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

Expectedly, the Spaniard received a rapturous welcome from fans that had gathered at Bugis Junction, and admits it is always an exceptional feeling to meet Liverpool supporters all over the world.

“To be honest, it’s very special,” he told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“To arrive here and see all these people coming here just to hear a few stories, take a picture with us and maybe get some memorabilia… I think it’s fantastic.

“That’s the beauty of Liverpool. The motto is ‘This Means More’ and it’s certainly true when you arrive here and look at the supporters.”

Mike Cox, Liverpool’s senior vice president of Merchandise, added: “We’re delighted to be able to offer Reds in Singapore the opportunity to feel closer to Anfield through our new official store in Bugis Junction.

“I’ve been able to see first-hand how passionate our fanbase is here and as one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, it’s an exciting opportunity for the club to connect with supporters in the region.”

There was certainly no shortage of fans who looked absolutely delighted at the prospect of rubbing shoulders with a Kop icon, with a long queue forming even before the start of the event.

And, even almost 7,000 miles away from Anfield in the tiny Asian nation of Singapore, right before he walked out to cheers and applause, we asked Garcia: “You never walk alone?”

With a knowing smile, he replied: “You never walk alone.”