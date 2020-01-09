Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under scrutiny at Manchester United amidst interest from ex-Juventus, AC Milan boss

Premier League club Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under scrutiny after reports of interest from a former Serie A manager. The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday which increased pressure on the 46-year-old to save his job at the club.

As per Daily Mail, the former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri is monitoring the situation at United as he is eager to join the Manchester-based club in a managerial position in the near future.

The 52-year-old is out of a job ever since leaving the Turin-based outfit in the summer after spending five successful seasons. Earlier, he had been linked with a number of jobs at a few of the biggest clubs in Europe including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Premier League sideArsenal.

The report further stated that Allegri is not the only candidate who is keeping an eye on the situation at Old Trafford as former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is also monitoring Solskjaer’s situation.

The Argentine is without a club ever since he was sacked by the North London-based side in November last year due to series of poor results on the domestic front. He was also immediately replaced by ex-Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.