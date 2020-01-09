5 instances that prove Sadio Mane is the most humble footballer of all-time

Sadio Mane is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football currently and has also proved to be a key asset for his club Liverpool in becoming one of the best team in Europe. The Senegal international has put in a number of impressive performances for the Reds as well as for his country, which in turn earned him the 2019 African Player of the Year award ahead of his club teammate Mohamed Salah.

Furthermore, Mane’s off-the-field activities have also earned him a lot of plaudits from the fans all over the world and therefore, here we bring you five instances which prove that he is probably one of the most humble footballers of all-time.

#5 Cleaning mosque toilet in Liverpool

Once, Sadio Mane was recorded on camera cleaning the toilet of a mosque in Liverpool. The 27-year-old was filmed by a local, as he cleaned the toilet of the place of worship after he played a key role in helping the Reds maintain their 100% record with a win over Leicester City in 2018. The video went viral on social media where fans praised him for showing his humble attitude.

#4 Carrying bottles for national teammates

On another occasion, Sadio Mane was spotted carrying bottles of water for his national team after their 2-0 win over Congo. The star winger is undoubtedly the most famous Senegal player in the world but despite so, he showed no inhibition to help his team. as he was recorded on camera carrying water bottles – another example of the player’s down-to-earth attitude.

#3 Donating 300 Liverpool shirts back home

Third in this list is Sadio Mane’s gesture of donating 300 Liverpool shirts to the small Senegalese village of Bambali. The star forward sent those shirts before the Reds went on to lose the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018 with a 3-1 scoreline. It is believed that Mane sent those shirts as a gesture of appreciation of the support he received from the local fans in his career which led him to take part in arguably the biggest club game in the calendar year.

#2 Comments regarding not owning luxury items

It was only a few months ago that Sadio Mane made some famous comments about how he is not interested in buying luxury items as it will not do anything good for the rest of the world. In an exclusive interview with Ghanian outlet nsemwoha.com as cited by AS, Mane claimed that he is not interested in buying expensive items to become happy.

“Why would I want 10 Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two planes? What will these objects do for me and for the world?” said Mane. “I was hungry, and I had to work in the field. I survived hard times, played football barefooted. I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I earn thanks to football, I can help my people.”

He added: “I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me.”

#1 Donation of £200,000 to build a school, mosque and hospital

Last, but never the least, Sadio Mane also made the incredible gesture of donating £200,000 to build a school, hospital and a mosque back home in Senegal. The 27-year-old regularly pays visits back home to see the development of different projects which are underway with the donation he gave earlier. That gesture turned Mane into a hero in Senegal where he is now adored by all the local fans.