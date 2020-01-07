Cesc Fabregas reveals how close he was to joining Manchester United under David Moyes

Monaco and former Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has revealed how close he was to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2013. United were being managed by David Moyes, who had just started his reign at the Manchester-based club.

Fabregas was with Barcelona then and as he revealed through a tweet, he wasn’t very close to joining the Premier League giants but did speak to then-manager David Moyes a couple of times. The move didn’t materialise ultimately and the Spaniard stayed put.

Fabregas then chose to return to the Premier League only next season with Chelsea completing his signature in the summer transfer window of 2014. He was then linked with a return to Arsenal as well, but he chose to join the Blues instead.

Here’s the tweet through which the 32-year-old made the revelation.

I wouldn’t say close but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times. https://t.co/22uwAAutou — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020