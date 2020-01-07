Liverpool agree multi-year deal with kit suppliers Nike

Nike will replace New Balance as Liverpool’s kit suppliers from the 2020-21 season onwards, the Premier League leaders have confirmed.

Liverpool have announced a “multi-year” contract with Nike, who will replace New Balance as the Reds’ kit supplier from the 2020-21 season.

The deal is reportedly one of the biggest in British football history and could rival the £75million partnership Manchester United are thought to have with adidas.

Champions League and Club World Cup holders Liverpool recently won a court battle against New Balance, which has been the Reds’ main kit supplier since 2015.

That current arrangement expires later this year but New Balance wanted to activate a renewal clause that would have given it the right to match any offers from rivals.

However, the case was awarded in Liverpool’s favour as it was felt New Balance could not match Nike’s marketing reach.