Pep Guardiola reveals if he would ever manage Manchester United in the future

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed if he will ever manager Manchester United ahead of the two sides’ Carabao Cup semifinal first leg encounter at Old Trafford. Guardiola was talking to the press when he was quizzed about his future and if he would take up the opportunity of managing United in the future,

The Spanish tactician said that after managing the Sky Blues, he would never manage their arch-rivals United. He added that same is the case with Real Madrid, where he would never go after achieving everything in club football with Barcelona.

The former Bayern Munich manager claimed that he might be off to the Maldives if he doesn’t receive any offer after parting ways with City in the future. However, he was quick to add that he would like to move to a place with ‘golf courses’.

“If I didn’t have any offers, I would be in the Maldives,” he said as reported by BBC. “Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses but after training City, I won’t train United, just like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not.”

United and City play the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal later tonight (Tuesday) at Old Trafford with the second leg scheduled for 29th January at the Etihad.