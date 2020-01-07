Chelsea legend reveals he nearly killed club owner Roman Abramovich three years ago

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has opened up on an incident in which he nearly took the life of Russian businessman and the club’s owner Roman Abramovich while on holiday in Scotland three years ago.

Nevin, who is a former Scotland international, was on a trip to his home country and was driving around the Isle of Arran when he nearly hit a cyclist while turning a corner. He was shocked to realize that the cyclist he nearly knocked off was none other than Abramovich, who meanwhile is still not aware that he was nearly hit by a former player of his own club.

“About three years ago I was on holiday in Arran and I was driving up the north side of Arran,” Nevin said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“Every time you go on holiday there, you drive around the whole island.”

“I came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and I nearly hit a guy on a bike.”

“I just got out the way at the last moment, I could have killed the guy. It was Roman Abramovich,” the 56-year-old added further.

“What a story that would have been if I had killed Roman Abramovich. I just missed him. His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling around.”

“He doesn’t know to this day that it was me,” he concluded.

The former winger played 107 matches for Chelsea between 1983 and 1988, and has also recorded 14 goals and 5 assists for them.

As for Abramovich, the 53-year-old continues to own and operate the Stamford Bridge outfit to this date.

Quotes via Goal.