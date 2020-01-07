5 midfielders Manchester United could sign in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s admission that Manchester United are looking for ‘one or two’ midfielders has sent the rumour mills into overdrive. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 potential signings that the Red Devils could make this January.

1. James Maddison

Top of Manchester United’s wishlist this winter, but it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to sign the Leicester playmaker. Leicester City squeezed every last penny out of United’s purse for Harry Maguire and will look to do something similar in Maddison’s case as well.

Moreover, the Foxes are 14 points above Solskjaer’s side, which raises the question of whether this would be a step up for the player at all? At 23, Maddison fits the profile of players United are looking to build their team around but securing a January transfer looks unlikely.

2. Ruben Neves

The Portuguese sensation was reportedly a priority target for United when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, and it’s looking like that interest has been revived under Solskjaer.

The departures of Fellaini and Herrera over the past year meant the team was already short in midfield at the start of the season and Neves would fit the bill in terms of the high-quality midfield player they are looking for.

3. Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish famously claimed Old Trafford was his favourite stadium in the Premier League last month – adding fire to the rumour that his heart was set on a move to Manchester. The attacker can run with the ball at will and is exactly the kind of player United lack at the minute – someone who can unlock deep defences with his skill and guile.

His attitude has been called into question at times but being club-captain seems to have matured him and Grealish moving to United would certainly make sense for both parties.

4. Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes recently revealed he was closest to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, despite speculation linking him with United. The Portuguese is another one who could improve United’s midfield options.

His numbers in the 18-19 season were sensational and he has picked up where he left off this season with 12 goals and 10 assists for club and country. United are known admirers although Fernandes doesn’t seem a priority target at the minute.

5. Sean Longstaff

After reportedly having bids rejected for the youngster last summer, Solskjaer could be back in for him in January. The midfielder played the entire 90 minutes as United were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle earlier this season and put in a stellar performance.

The emergence of Scott McTominay would be a deterrent for him however, with the Scot firmly established as first-choice under Solskjaer.