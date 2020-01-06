Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what he told Jesse Lingard about his social media posts

Premier League giants Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that winger Jesse Lingard is trying to stay away from the social media in order to work more on his game. The 27-year-old has not been in great form for the Manchester-based club in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing a solitary assist in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Solskjaer, while talking to the media as quoted by Sky Sports, said that the 27-year-old has been working hard to regain his lost touch and also revealed that he asked the players to portray a certain kind of image on social media which is a part of being a player from Manchester United.

“Jesse [Lingard] has had ups and downs as I’ve spoken about before,” he said. “The games against City and Spurs, they’re two examples of how important he can be for us in different games. Of course, we want him back, scoring goals, making assists. There’s no one who runs as much as Jesse. He’s great in pressing, he’s a lively, bubbly character,” he said, before adding:

“You don’t see as much in the social media as you used to with Jesse, he’s got his head down and working hard. I’ve known him for many years, he’s getting back to the Jesse I knew. I think it’s a part of being a Manchester United player – how you come across. I think it’s important that you do give of yourself, but in a positive way and it is more football-related.”