Reports: Manchester United star teams up with Mino Raiola, expected to leave in summer

Super-agent Mino Raiola has found himself another client in the Manchester United locker room. The 52-year-old has few of the big names in football as his clients including the likes of French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba, AC Milan’s veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star midfielder Marco Verratti and Inter Milan’s striker Romelu Lukaku.

As per reports from Sky Sports, United’s winger Jesse Lingard is now going to be represented by Raiola in the transfer market.

The report further states that the development does not go down well with the hierarchy of the Manchester-based club who are not happy with Raiola due to some recent incidents including an interview where he criticised United for their treatment of Pogba.

Lingard currently has just 18 months left on his deal with Manchester United and there have been no discussions regarding any extension in the recent past.

The 27-year-old is an academy product at Old Trafford and has represented the club’s senior team in 193 matches across all competitions, managing to score 30 goals along with providing 19 assists.

However, his form has dipped of late as he has only managed to score a single goal along with providing a solitary assist in 26 appearances in the ongoing 2019-20 campaign.