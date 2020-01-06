Southampton mute 9-0 references ahead of Leicester City reunion

Ahead of facing Leicester City on Saturday, Southampton have come up with a plan to avoid references to their humbling 9-0 defeat.

Southampton were hammered 9-0 by Leicester City in October but, ahead of their second meeting of the season, the Saints are not giving any attention to that result.

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as the Foxes demolished Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side at St Mary’s, matching Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995 as the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

However, Southampton, who visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday, will be paying the humiliating defeat little mind – on social media, at least.

It’s a case of ignorance is bliss for Southampton’s social media team, who posted a video suggesting they have muted any references on Twitter to “9-0”, “0-9” and, for good measure, “haha nine”, “hahahahahahaha nine” and “nine”.

Just getting ready for the week ahead pic.twitter.com/afdOEMZidY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 6, 2020

Those phrases join “Portsmouth” and “Pompey” – Southampton’s bitter rivals – and the term “Welcome to Liverpool”, seemingly a reference to the Reds’ history of purchasing the Saints’ best talents, in being muted.

While Southampton may be safe from further embarrassment on Twitter, they have also hit form on the pitch and head into the weekend encounter on the back of a five-match unbeaten run.