5 most valuable players in the Premier League

The Premier League is often regarded as the toughest league competition in Europe which attracts the most viewership as well. The English top-division attracts the world’s most talented stars who showcase their skills with consistent performances on a weekly basis.

And today, we bring you the list of five players who are the most valued in the Premier League, as per a Transfermarkt report.

Raheem Sterling (£144 million)

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is one of the best attacking players of the world right now. The England international always had the pace to trouble the opposition but his game awareness along with finishing has improved drastically ever since he started working under manager Pep Guardiola. Sterling is having an outstanding season for the current English champions where he has managed to score 20 goals along with providing six assists in just 29 appearances in all competitions. In the Premier League alone, the 25-year-old has managed to score 11 goals along with providing two assists in just 20 appearances. It is because of such consistent performances, Sterling is the most valued player in the EPL as per the report with an estimated valuation of £144 million.

Harry Kane (£135 million)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is being termed as one of the best in his position in the game currently alongside the likes of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The England international has been prolific in front of the goal once again this season where he has managed to score 17 goals in just 25 appearances in all competitions. In the Premier League, Kane has the fourth-highest number of goals (11), six behind Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy who has the most number of goals in the ongoing league campaign. According to the report, Kane is valued around a whopping £135 million.

Kevin De Bruyne (£135 million)

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is being termed as one of the best in his position in the world. The Belgium international has this unique ability to control the game from the middle of the park and also has the pace to break the opposition’s defensive unit with a counter-attack. After missing most of the last season due to injuries, it is looking clear that De Bruyne is back at his very best this time around as he has already scored seven goals along with providing 14 assists in 25 matches in all competitions for the current English champions. Twelve of those assists came in the Premier League which is why he is the leading assist provider in the competition. Currently, as per the report, the former Chelsea midfielder is being valued around £135 million.

Sadio Mane (£135 million)

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is one of the most underrated footballers currently playing in the game as he very rarely gets the credit for the things he delivers on the field for the current European champions. The Senegal international has been in exceptional form in the ongoing campaign for the Reds where he has managed to score 15 goals and provided 11 assists in just 28 appearances. In the month of December alone, the 27-year-old managed to score three goals and provided five assists which saw his value increase 25% alone in the last one month and he is now valued around £135 million.

Mohamed Salah (£135 million)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is now becoming one of the most consistent performers for manager Jurgen Klopp who has managed to revive the club as one the very best in Europe. The Egypt international has put in a number of match-winning performances over the course of last few seasons for the Reds. The 27-year-old has already managed to score 14 goals along with providing seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign. In the Premier League alone, Salah has managed to score 10 goals and provided four assists in just 17 appearances for Liverpool.