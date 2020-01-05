Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives final verdict on Paul Pogba’s rumoured January exit from Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the final verdict on star midfielder Paul Pogba’s rumoured January exit. the Norwegian tactician was speaking after United’s goalless FA Cup third-round encounter vs Wolves at Molineux.

Pogba has been ruled out for a month due to an ankle injury and is being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in the January transfer window. However, if Solskjaer is to be believed, the French midfielder will stay put at United and will not be leaving the Manchester-based club in the winter window, at least.

“You won’t see Paul [Pogba] go in January,” the club manager said after being asked about Pogba’s future in the post-match conference after 0-0 FA Cup draw vs Wolves. Solskjaer discussed the future of another player, but this time one of the opposition team, Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican striker has been linked with a move to United and Solskjaer was asked about the same. He refused to comment on the speculation but was quick to add that he is a good player, another in the list of players the Premier League giants have been linked with.

“Another good player we have been linked with. He did really well today. I can’t comment on speculation,” he said.