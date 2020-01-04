Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms out of favour Manchester United star will not leave in January window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Nemanja Matic will not leave in the January transfer window. Matic has been pushed out of the starting XI by the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay but an injury to the latter has seen the former Chelsea star’s return to Solskjaer’s plans.

Matic was linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur but with United now thin in the midfield as both McTominay and Paul Pogba are set to spend a lengthy time on the sidelines, the Serbian will stay at the Manchester-based club at least until the summer transfer window, when his contract runs out.

“Nemanja will stay,” said the United boss ahead of their FA Cup encounter vs Wolves.

“He’s been working hard to get back in and now he’s here and he’s playing well. There’s always a chance, of course there is (of contract renewal). It’s what you do on the pitch that is the decisive factor there. If someone drops out you have to be ready and take your opportunity and I think he’s done okay.”

“You could probably handle and deal with three players rotating there,” he said.

“But we have two players who are fit there now, Nemanja and Fred. It’ll be a hard task for them, and we’ll just have to ask them to keep going if they can. Nemanja has been out for a while, Paul has been out for a while and I think Scott and Fred have done really well, so now Nemanja is in when Scott is out.

“Paul unfortunately is not there, so we’ll just have to find a way. You just can’t accept that we’re tired, you’ve got to find a way and it might be that we’ll have to find different positions for someone.”