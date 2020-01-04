Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has revealed details on the negative effect that his gambling addiction had on him over the course of his career.

Speaking in an interview with his current club Derby County’s principal shirt sponsors 32Red ahead of their “Stay In Control” gambling awareness campaign, the former England captain said: “I was a young lad who had just come into a lot of money.”

“For an away game with Manchester United, you stay in a hotel – and with England, you’re in a hotel for seven to 10 days.”

“You get bored and do things to fill the time. At that time gambling was one of them.”

“It was easy to place bets by phone. It didn’t feel like real money. It wasn’t like I had to go to bookies and put bets where there are limits.”

“Before you know it you’ve lost a good bit and you don’t realise the amount you’re putting on at the time. I won at the start and thought it was easy money. It sucks you in a bit more and I ended up losing, ended up down,” Rooney went on.

“I was chasing my bets trying to win my money back. You’re there to play for your country or club and when you’re losing money the way I was, then it will affect you.”

“Thankfully I managed to pay up what I lost and I didn’t gamble again. I’ve learned from my mistakes. If you carry on gambling, you lose more. That’s when you can get sucked into a bad situation,” he concluded.

Quotes via FOX Sports.