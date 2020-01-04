Following Robin van Persie’s comments on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s smiling reaction to Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal earlier this week, the Red Devils boss has lashed out at the former striker, saying “Robin doesn’t know” him.

The Norwegian was interviewed before Manchester United’s upcoming FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday – and at one point, he was asked about what he thought of van Persie’s comments.

“I don’t know Robin [van Persie] and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying.

“He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.”

“Yeah, Robin, he took my No.20 [shirt] and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well,” the 46-year-old added further, before concluding:

“Because I’m not in medieval times.”

At the wake of Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on January 2, van Persie had criticised Solskjaer for his smiling reaction during his post-match interview.

“I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy,” the former United, Arsenal and Feyenoord attacker said, before adding:

“But I would like to see him a bit more edgy, a bit more mean at times.”

“[Angry] yeah, sometimes, it’s part of his job as well. Just be angry.”

“I see him smiling now, after a game like that, you know, and I think, ‘This is not the moment to smile.’“

Quotes via Daily Mail.