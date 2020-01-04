Former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli manager and current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how he was interviewed to take up the managerial role in Liverpool in 2015 – before Jurgen Klopp got appointed instead.

According to The Telegraph, although Klopp was always the first choice for Liverpool’s owners the Fenway Sports Group, they had also spoken to Ancelotti before making their final choice. Ultimately, Klopp’s in-depth knowledge of the squad he inherited reportedly resulted in him getting the vote.

“It was after (I left) Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“They were looking for a new manager but I think they made the right choice with Jurgen [Klopp]. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done.”

And upon asked the secret to beating Liverpool, he added: “Just score more goals. Jurgen is my friend. I had the luck to beat him last season (with Napoli), also. We were able to do a great performance. That is what you have to do. Normal is not enough.”

Earlier, Klopp himself had joked about his relationship with Ancelotti being compromised by the city rivalry.

“When he came here I thought, ‘If I had a party could I invite the Everton manager?’,” the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss said, before adding:

“I will not bring him these difficulties, I will only bring him difficulties on the pitch. I am not sure where he lives but the house next to me is free and that would be really funny.”