Olivier Giroud will only leave if it ‘benefits’ Chelsea, insists Morris

Jody Morris was on media duty in the absence of Frank Lampard and provided an update on the future of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud will only leave Chelsea if it is to the benefit of the club and does not leave the Blues short, assistant coach Jody Morris suggested.

France international Giroud has found playing time limited under Frank Lampard this season, racking up just 191 minutes in the Premier League thus far after finding himself behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order.

Giroud previously stated he may leave Stamford Bridge as he aims to play regular football ahead of Euro 2020 and there have been suggestions the ex-Arsenal striker could be used as a makeweight in Chelsea’s reported pursuit of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

However, Morris – who praised Giroud’s professionalism amid the uncertainty – was clear Chelsea will only sell if it makes sense for the squad.

“He still plays for Chelsea. It has got to be for the benefit of the club,” said Morris, who was on pre-match media duties for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Nottingham Forest as Lampard battles a bug.

“We can’t just let people walk out the door of the club if that means we’re left short somewhere.

“Sometimes you have to look at the individual as well and if it is beneficial for them to be here or be happy.

“I’ve got to say Giroud has been nothing but a class act and top professional since he’s been here. I don’t envisage there being any problems along those lines.”

Chelsea have been tipped to be busy in the January window after having a transfer ban reduced on appeal, with Zaha, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho among those having been tipped with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

A touch of FA Cup magic from @DidierDrogba against Nottingham Forest! #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/HJyqhkgneB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 2, 2020

Morris says work is going on behind the scenes but any incomings must be able to improve the squad.

“There’s a couple of areas you’d be looking at but it will all depend on what the movements are from within the club as well,” he added.

“I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but I’m sure there’s a little bit of work going on behind the scenes.

“Any movements or anybody brought in or going out the door will need to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

“There isn’t any point in bringing anybody in that isn’t going to improve us and I know that the manager and powers that be are looking at those.”

Morris was also quizzed about a social-media post appearing to mock now Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho in November.

Then working as a pundit for Sky Sports, former Chelsea manager Mourinho said he had concerns over how Lampard’s squad would fare against the Premier League’s better teams following a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Morris replied to a clip of Mourinho’s comments with the post “Jose is still worried” alongside three laughing emojis, but he insists his intentions were misconstrued.

“A lot of people misread my laughing at Jose’s comments,” Morris said when asked about the post. “Listen, I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for Jose.

“He’s an absolute legend and one of the best managers in the game. I personally was just laughing at the fact that he was worried whether we would be winning that much.

“I don’t think he’s that bothered whether we’re winning that much. And neither should he be, as a pundit.”