Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Wigan Athletic will come too soon for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Jamie Vardy is set to return to training but will not take part in Leicester City’s FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed.

The in-form striker missed the 3-0 triumph over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day due to a calf problem having sat out the 2-1 win at West Ham four days prior because of the birth of his daughter.

Vardy, who tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 17 this term, is nearly ready to make a comeback but will not be risked for the third-round tie at home to Championship side Wigan.

“He’s coming along very well,” said Rodgers. “He’s done some good work with the medical team and he’ll be back out on the [training] pitch [on Saturday].

“He’s not available for the game but he’ll be training with us Sunday. Everyone [else] has been brilliant; fit, recovering and all available.”

Rodgers is planning to make changes for the game against the Latics, with Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic part of the matchday squad.

Benkovic worked under the Northern Irishman during a loan spell with Celtic but has yet to feature this term and has featured in Leicester’s Under-23 side to build his fitness after an ankle problem.

"We want to do well in every competition we're in. We'll pick a strong team to win the game."

“We’ll pick a strong team to look to win the game,” Rodgers added. “We’ll make some changes after a tough game, but I always pick a team to win.

“Filip comes into the squad for the game. He’s been very unfortunate. In the summer, there were options for him to go on loan, but I needed to keep him.

“I needed four centre-halves. He’s trained well and adapted very well to not playing. We’ve put him into some of the Under-23s games, so if the time comes for him to play, he’s ready.

“He’s a very imposing presence in the game. He’s six foot four and he’s good in both boxes and on the ball. He likes to defend forward.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. He was terrific for us at Celtic, he played big games but unfortunately he got injured and never really recovered in the second part of the season.”