Reports: Manchester United set to take decision on Paul Pogba’s future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold transfer talks today

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for transfer talks over the future of midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is currently out of action and has undergone surgery on his ankle after reportedly aggravating an injury after playing through pain in United’s Premier League encounters vs Watford and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past and reports claim that Zinedine Zidane is still interested in the player. Pogba was all set to join Los Blancos in the summer but the move didn’t materialise and he stayed put. However, in what has been an injury ridden season, he has only made seven league appearances for United and rumours of an exit have been making the rounds.

According to reports in The Sun, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to hold a meeting with No2 Mike Phelan, chief Ed Woodward and head negotiator Matt Judge after United’s training ahead of their FA Cup encounter vs Wolves on Saturday. The report claims that Pogba’s future is set to be discussed in the meeting and possible January signings will be a part of the agenda as well.

A striker and a creative midfielder might be the two points of discussion with respect to January signings, the report adds.