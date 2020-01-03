Reports: Paul Pogba played through pain vs Watford & Newcastle to prove his commitment to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been sidelined for another six weeks due to an ankle injury. The Frenchman underwent surgery and will now start the rehabilitation process to return to action as soon as possible. Reports have now emerged that he played through pain during Premier League encounter vs Watford and Newcastle United after his commitment was questioned by a faction of United fans.

According to Daily Mail, Pogba was in discomfort during his substitute appearance against Watford, a match which United went on to lose 2-0. Moreover, despite the pain, he played another 45 minutes on Boxing Day vs Newcastle United, which reportedly aggravated the injury and the decision of surgery was taken.

After United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had revealed that Pogba will be out for another three to four weeks. However, latest reports claim that the midfielder will miss up to six weeks of action or more, depending upon his rehabilitation process.

“Three or four weeks maybe, I don’t know,” said Solskjaer while talking to the media, as per Manchester Evening News. “He’s been advised to have an operation by his people and he’ll probably do that.”

Pogba has only made seven Premier League appearances for United this season in which he has provided two assists.