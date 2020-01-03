Reports: Manchester United to face competition from City and Tottenham Hotspur for Norwich star

Manchester United haven’t had the worst of finishes to the year 2019 but their first Premier League encounter of the new year ended in a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates. Moreover, injuries to first-choice midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba has left them thin in the middle of the park and as a result, they are looking at a possible signing or two in the January transfer window.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has had a stellar season so far which has seen him score six goals for his club in the Premier League this season. United, who are desperate for a midfield signing in January, have added the 21-year-old to their list of targets if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed.

However, signing him wouldn’t be as straightforward for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side as both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him as well and might make a move in the upcoming transfer window. The report claims that Cantwell could cost around £30 million.

United have been linked with the likes of James Maddison, Sean Longstaff and Christian Eriksen as well and it remains to be seen if they do make a move in the winter window.