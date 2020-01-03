5 Premier League stars with most goals against a single opposition this decade (2010-2019)

The Premier League is known for its set of legendary footballers, most of who have cemented their place among the all-time greats of the game due to their brilliant goal-scoring ability.

Needless to say, the ten years between 2010 and 2019 gave Premier League fans a lot of memories to cherish forever, such as Sergio Aguero’s injury-time goal in 2012 to gift Manchester City their first-ever league title, Leicester City doing the unthinkable as they win the title during 2015-16 despite beginning the season with odds of 1/5000, and so on.

And today, FOX Sports Asia will be focusing on the league’s best goal-scorers, as we bring to you the five Premier League stars who have netted the most times against a single opposition this decade.

1. Sergio Aguero: 15 (against Newcastle United, Chelsea)

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero would be one of the most feared footballers for Chelsea, with the Argentine having scored as many as 15 goals against the Blues between 2010 and 2019. His first goal against Chelsea came on March 21, 2012, when he scored one of City’s two goals en-route to a 2-1 win. His latest Chelsea goals were scored in the 2018-19 Premier League game on February 10, 2019 – when he scored a hat-trick en-route to a brilliant 6-0 win by the Sky Blues.

The 31-year-old has also scored 15 goals against Newcastle United so far, and would be keen to increase his numbers as Manchester City face both Chelsea and Newcastle later this season.

2. Wayne Rooney: 14 (against West Ham United)

Wayne Rooney is, by all means, a Premier League legend, having scored 208 goals and recorded 111 assists. 14 of his league goals have come against West Ham United alone, which takes him to second place in this list.

In fact, the Hammers must be happy that the ex-England international no longer plays in the Premier League – because of which we may no longer see goals like the one pictured above, wherein he scored with a brilliant long-range shot during the 2013-14 season.

3. Harry Kane: 14 (against Leicester City)

Harry Kane’s 14 goals against Leicester City put him at third place in this list. His most recent goal against the King Power Stadium outfit was scored during the first half of the 2019-20 season, and it also proved that he has no problem when it comes to scoring against his former club.

The England international and 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is all set to face Leicester once again during the second half of this season, and one can only wait to see if he will improve his numbers during that game.

4. Luis Suarez: 12 (against Norwich City)

Luis Suarez played in the Premier League only for three years – and the fact that his name is still a part of this list proves how much of a force he was when he used to play for Liverpool.

The Barcelona man has netted 12 goals against Norwich City, which is the highest tally by any Reds player against the Canaries. Norwich, in fact, will be relieved that Suarez is no longer a Liverpool player, as chances are he would definitely have scored more, given his current goal-scoring form despite being 32 years of age.

5. Sergio Aguero: 12 (against Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Aguero is a proven goal-scorer, and his name is already present in this list once – but when you are speaking about someone who has scored 174 Premier League goals in just 254 matches, it would be no surprise that the Argentine’s name appears for a second time.

Aguero has scored 12 goals against Tottenham Hotspur in the English league, including the winning goal against Mauricio Pochettino and co in the 2018-19 season. He is yet to score against the Spurs this season, but with one more game remaining against the North London outfit, one can hope that he will put an end to the goal-drought soon.