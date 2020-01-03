Jordan Henderson unfazed about Liverpool’s ‘Invincible’ bid

Liverpool are unbeaten in 37 Premier League games, but Jordan Henderson is not worried about the record set by Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’.

Jurgen Klopp’s men continued their Premier League dominance with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top, having won 19 and drawn one of their 20 league games this season, and are unbeaten in the Premier League since January 3 last year.

Nearing the record of 49 straight Premier League games unbeaten set by the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’, with Liverpool reaching 37, Henderson said it was not something he was worried about.

“I’m not really bothered about that, I’m bothered about the next game, the next challenge and not look too far ahead,” he told BT Sport.

“Then, we’ll see where that takes us come May.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the win over Sheffield United, who managed just three shots against Liverpool.

But Henderson said his side, who host Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, could still get better.

“I still think we can improve. Last 10-15 [minutes] they had a good chance so we can’t afford to give teams them chances,” he said.

“There’s still room for improvement but overall I thought the boys were excellent, the intensity was really good, especially with the amount of games over the Christmas period like everyone.

“But we’ve coped really well and we need to recover well for the derby on Sunday.”