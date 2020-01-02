English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s winger Nicolas Pepe has revealed that he had a discussion with manager Mikel Arteta before the match against Manchester United. The left-footed winger was the star performer for the North London-based outfit in the 2-0 win against the Red Devils on Wednesday which was the first under Arteta who just recently became the manager of the club after the sacking of Unai Emery in November 2019.

Pepe, while talking to RMC after the match as cited by Daily Mirror, has opened up about having a discussion with his manager before the match and also expressed the reason because of which the goal was important for him on a personal level.

“I had a discussion with the coach this morning and he told me I was going to start and asked if I felt ready and stuff like that,” he said. “I told him I felt ready. I showed tonight that I was ready. As well, today it is my mother’s birthday and I scored today, so it is positive for me personally and for the team as well.”

It was Pepe’s only fifth goal for Arsenal in 22 appearances ever since joining the club in the summer from French Ligue 1 outfit Lille for a reported transfer fee of £72 million.