Reports: Michael Carrick wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Newcastle United midfielder in January

English Premier League giants Manchester United are eyeing a move for Newcastle United’s star midfielder Sean Longstaff in the January transfer window, as per the Express. The Manchester-based club have been struggling in the middle of the park in the recent past due to injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

United were clearly the second-best during their 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the league fixture on Wednesday where out-of-favour Nemanja Matic started alongside Fred and the duo could not deliver anything near to what was expected of them.

As per the latest report, United’s first-team coach Michael Carrick believes Newcastle’s Longstaff is the perfect candidate to strengthen the midfield department for the rest of the campaign and is urging the board and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.

This is the second time the Red Devils have been linked with the 22-year-old as they were keen on bringing the player to Old Trafford in the summer as well but the deal did not materialise for number of reasons. Longstaff is the Magpies’ academy product and has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022.

The central midfielder has till now represented the club’s senior team in 27 matches in all competitions, managing to score two goals along with providing two assists.