Ryan Giggs reveals what was missing from Anthony Martial’s game during Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has given Anthony Martial some tips on how to stay focused in the game and not come out as sloppy. Giggs’s comments came after United’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Martial, who has been decent form this season, and has already scored ten goals across all competitions, failed to find the net against the Gunners and was sloppy in possession as well. He didn’t look as sharp as he has in the last few matches for the Red Devils.

While dissecting the result for Premier League, Giggs highlighted how Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette’s hard work off the ball ‘set the tone’ for the entire side. He added that when players are pressing down well and winning tackles, they tend to be more confident when they get the ball.

“That gives a massive lift to the whole team. He (Lacazette) sets the tone,” Giggs told the Premier League, as per Manchester Evening News. If you’ve got a centre-forward who is harrying, closing defenders down, it’s huge for the midfielders. You see a striker doing that, then you’re up with the play.

“In contrast to Anthony Martial, who I did compliment, who I thought against Newcastle, against Burnley he was like that. But today he wasn’t. Maybe he did press a couple of times and he looked back and the midfielders weren’t as compact as they should be.”

“When it comes off it looks as if he’s not even trying and it looks brilliant. But I think he is a victim of his body language. Like I said, the last couple of games he’s really tried. And I’ve felt that as a player, when you’re winning tackles and defending well, then you’re sharper when you do get the ball.

“If you’re a bit sloppy and you’re not really closing down, when you do get the ball you don’t feel as good, you feel lethargic. So I think that’s something he needs to do more and more consistently. Because as I say in the last couple of games he’s done it,” he added.