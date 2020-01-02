Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on future with Arsenal after 2-0 win vs Manchester United

English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has refused to commit his long-term future with his current club. The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit and it was reported that he is eager to join a club who can guarantee him UEFA Champions League football after missing out on the participation in Europe’s elite club football competition for two years.

Aubameyang, while talking to the press after Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Manchester United on Wednesday, has refused to commit his long-term future with the club despite saying that he is ‘100 %’ focused on delivering the goods for the Gunners. “The English press likes to talk a lot,” he said as per RMC Sport. “For now, I’m here. I’m 100% here.”

Aubameyang has been a real sensation ever since joining the Premier League outfit in the January transfer window in 2018 from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million. Since then, the 30-year-old has represented Arsenal in 90 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 56 goals along with providing 13 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, he is once again the leading goal scorer for Arsenal with 13 in just 21 matches in the league competition.