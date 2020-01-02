David Luiz takes dig at former coach Unai Emery after Arsenal’s 2-0 win vs Manchester United

English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s defender David Luiz has taken a dig at former manager Unai Emery after playing an important role in the team’s 2-0 win against Manchester United. The Gunners secured an impressive result against the Manchester-based outfit on Wednesday which was Mikel Arteta’s first win as a manager of the North London-based club.

After the match, Luiz took a dig at former manager Emery by claiming that Arteta’s arrival has brought the ‘happy’ feeling back at the club which is already beginning to show in results on the pitch.

“We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future but step by step,” said Luiz while talking to media as per Metro.

“Mikel Arteta is a great coach. He knows football, he was a great player. He brings things and I believe in his philosophy. I think he can improve every single player. In life when you are happy the results can be totally different.”

Arteta replaced Emery on the bench at the Emirates Stadium who was sacked by Arsenal as the manager after less than 18 months in charge following a disastrous start to their league campaign where despite a win on Wednesday, they are still placed on the 10th position with 27 points, nine behind fourth-placed Chelsea.