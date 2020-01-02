Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United’s January window plans after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an insight in the club’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window. United are thin in the midfield with both of their first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay set to spend a lengthy time on the sidelines.

Pogba was apparently in contention to make it to the United squad for the encounter vs Arsenal. However, as it turned out, the Frenchman didn’t travel to London because of issues in his ankle, which might keep him out for another one month. McTominay, on the other hand, injured himself during United’s win over Burnley and as per Solskjaer, will spend around two months on the sideline.

As a result, Manchester United are looking to make two midfield signings in January, as the manager revealed.

“Of course it’s, how you say, playing on our decision making when you’ve got two players out – Paul for a month and Scott for two,” Solskjaer said after United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

“That will give us less options and we’ve got loads of games, important games. But still, it’s got to be right and that’s the big point here. And if it’s available and it’s possible we’ll do something definitely, we’re looking at one or two.”