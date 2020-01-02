Robin van Persie reveals what Nicolas Pepe needs to go ‘one level up’ after performance vs Manchester United

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has hailed Gunners star, Nicolas Pepe, for delivering a star performance in their 2-0 win against Manchester United. The 24-year-old scored the Gunners’ first goal in the win against the Red Devils on Wednesday which pushed them back into the top half of the league table.

Van Persie, who has played for both Arsenal and United during his playing days, heaped praise on Pepe while talking on BT Sport but also suggested that the Ivory Coast international should make more runs in the final third which can help him in improving his overall game.

“With Pepe I do believe that today he played really well,” said Van Persie. “But he can go one level up if he makes those runs in the final third because now with crosses from the other [left] side. He’s still enjoying the moment, he’s still watching the game.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also hailed Pepe’s performance and gave credit to Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta for giving the player much-needed confidence.

“Massive signing, hasn’t produced, today he looked like a new player,” said Ferdinand. “That comes from confidence from a manager, showing belief. He’s young, it’s youth, and I think he’s got time to work.”

Pepe joined the North London-based club in the summer transfer window from French Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille for a reported transfer fee of £72 million. Since then, the left-footed winger has represented his current club in 22 matches in all competitions, managing to score five goals along with providing four assists.