Jose Mourinho accuses Southampton ballboys of being coached to delay the game after 1-0 defeat at St. Mary’s

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t a happy man after his side’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St. Mary’s. He was booked for ‘being rude’ to Southampton’s goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes and even called him an idiot. Moreover, he accused the ballboys at St. Mary’s of being coached to delay the game.

A first-half strike from Danny Ings was enough to seal all three points for the Saints but Spurs, who were looking to close the gap with the top four, returned empty-handed. In his post-match press conference, the Portuguese tactician opened up on why he was booked and even accused the ballboys of delaying the game.

“I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot. For some reason I was rude. But I was, and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card. Basically, I had bad words with the guy,” he said.

“The second half was not easy. They were winning, they were defending basically with 10 players, fighting hard and being aggressive, a good aggressive, with lots of fouls, lots of [times] the match stopped and the ballboys were well-coached in the delaying of the game and there was not much play,” Mourinho added.