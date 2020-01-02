Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Paul Pogba’s injury after Manchester United’s loss vs Arsenal

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba is set to miss four weeks of action, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday. The French international did not take part in United’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates.

After the match, Solskjaer confirmed that Pogba will miss up to four weeks of action as he has been advised to go for a surgery to get rid of an ankle problem. “Three or four weeks maybe, I don’t know,” said Solskjaer while talking to the media, as per Manchester Evening News. “He’s been advised to have an operation by his people and he’ll probably do that.”

Pogba has not started a game for the Red Devils since September 30th as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury. The World Cup-winning midfielder has only represented the Manchester-based outfit in eight games in the ongoing campaign whereas his last appearance for the club was in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United on the Boxing Day.

The news will also put an end to speculation regarding Pogba’s immediate future as he has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid in the recent past.

The 26-year-old has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Turin-based club in a deal worth of €105 million.