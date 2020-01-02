Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 talking points from Gunners’ victory over United at the Emirates

A rejuvenated Arsenal side blew Manchester United away with two quick-fire goals in the first half of their Premier League encounter at the Emirates. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at all the key talking points here.

5. Pogba missing once again

Social media was rife with rumours about Paul Pogba not having travelled with the Manchester United squad to London and their lineup confirmed the worst. The Frenchman has suffered a recurrence of the injury that had kept him out for the past few months and will need more time, as confirmed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the game.

4. Magical Arsenal blow United away

The intent Arsenal showed against Chelsea was very much alive against the Red Devils as well. The Gunners’ high-press was on from the outset and United just could not cope with the pace of the game. Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring with a well-taken goal before Sokratis thumped home the second from a corner to give Arsenal a two-goal cushion before half time.

3. Ozil back to his best?



Mikel Arteta suggested he would build his team around Mesut Ozil in his pre-match conference and the German has repaid the faith with two excellent showings. Ozil was back to his silky best against United and controlled proceedings beautifully. What was even more impressive was the work-rate he put in, putting in the hard yards for his new manager – even at 31. Is the playmaker finally back to his best?

2. Arteta’s first win

After two near misses, Arteta has finally had his first win as manager of Arsenal. Victory against United is a de-facto victory of the style he has been trying to implement and the Arsenal players are reportedly very impressed with their new boss. The Spaniard’s style seems closely modelled on Guardiola’s approach and Arsenal fans seem genuinely excited for the first time in years!

1. Back to the drawing board for Ole

A loss on New Years’ day represents a setback for Ole Gunnar Solskajer, right when it seemed United were about to hit peak form. Consistency has been an issue for United all season and the absence of key players has added to his woes. It’s a clear case of ‘two steps forward, one step backwards’ for the team and Ole must arrest their slide at the earliest.