Paul Pogba absent again despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting him to face Arsenal

Manchester United face Arsenal away on Wednesday, but Paul Pogba is missing yet again

Paul Pogba is once again missing from the Manchester United squad to face Arsenal despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying on Tuesday that he expected the France star to play.

Pogba was out for most of the first half of the season due to an ankle injury and illness forcing him to miss the best part of three months.

He returned as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Watford and was United’s best player, instantly providing Solskjaer’s side with much-needed creativity.

Another cameo – this time the full second 45 minutes – against Newcastle United came on Boxing Day, suggesting he could be in line to start at Burnley two days later.

He was curiously absent at Turf Moor, however, with Solskjaer explaining he did not feel ready for another match just 48 hours after playing.

Solskjaer gave no reason to think Pogba would be missing again at Emirates Stadium, though, confirming in his pre-match news conference that he expected the midfielder to be in contention.

Yet, after appearing to be apart from the squad as they arrived in London on Tuesday, Pogba has not been named in the matchday selection.

Pogba’s recent absences have coincided with transfer rumours, though his agent Mino Raiola has recently suggested the midfielder will not be leaving in January.