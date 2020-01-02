Harry Kane limps out of Southampton game in blow to Spurs

Harry Kane was unable to complete his first game of 2020, limping off against Southampton due to an apparent hamstring problem

Harry Kane provided a New Year’s Day headache for Jose Mourinho as he hobbled off in Tottenham’s Premier League game at Southampton.

With Spurs trailing 1-0 in the second half at St Mary’s, Kane appeared to hurt his left hamstring in the process of scoring a goal that was ruled out for offside.

The England captain was duly taken off, with Erik Lamela taking his place, and Tottenham will now await news on the severity of their talisman’s injury.

Prior to Wednesday’s clash with Southampton, Kane had missed just five minutes of Premier League action this season.

He has scored 17 goals in 25 Spurs appearances this term across all competitions.