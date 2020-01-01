Reports: Major setback for Manchester United as Paul Pogba rules himself out of Arsenal game

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League game against Arsenal, Manchester United has been handed a major setback as Paul Pogba has reportedly has not travelled with his teammates to London.

This is according to Samuel Luckhurst, a football reporter for the Manchester Evening News, who reports that Pogba has ruled himself out of the match against Arsenal.

Paul Pogba was not with the #mufc squad that travelled to London. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 31, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, the 26-year-old sat out the trip to Burnley because he “did not feel right” to play 48 hours after featuring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co during the second-half in the Premier League clash against Newcastle United. It was then expected that he would be available to play at Arsenal – however, as per Luckhurst’s claims, he was not with the squad that boarded their London-bound train at Stockport Station on Tuesday.

Pogba is said to have attended an exhibition match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France, on Sunday as part of a charity event. He also reported at Manchester United United’s Carrington training complex on Monday morning but did not participate during the 15-minute session.

Upon asked if the midfielder would be available to face Arsenal, Solskjaer had replied: “Yeah, I would think so.” Incidentally, Pogba last made it into the Red Devils’ starting lineup on September 30, against the Gunners in the reverse fixture.