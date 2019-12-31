Mino Raiola and Manchester United have had a bitter history, with fans pinpointing him as the reason behind client Paul Pogba’s unrest. The Red Devils’ supporters turned on him again following Matthijs de Ligt and Erling Haaland transfer sagas. However, the agent has now slammed the club for their poor project.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has launched a stunning rant on Manchester United, stating that the club would ruin the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona. He has also claimed that his client Pogba needs a better project, like the one he was a part of at Juventus.

“Pogba’s problem is Manchester United,” he said. (Daily Mail)

It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”

However, Raiola ruled out any immediate move for his client, albeit stating that he wants his client to win trophies in Manchester.

“Is that strange? Am I the only one that’s worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about it. I’m worried about that for my player. As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United.

‘Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”

The Red Devils are back in action on January 1, 2020, as they face rivals Arsenal.