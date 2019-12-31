Mino Raiola reveals Paul Pogba’s future amid Manchester United uncertainty

Mino Raiola has finally lifted the lid on the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United amid uncertainty surrounding the Frenchman’s future.

Real Madrid and Juventus continue to be linked with Pogba, but Raiola believes the midfielder will remain at United since his “heart” is still at the club.

“Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul,” Raiola told Sky Sports.

“The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole. I go by what he says; he will not move. That’s OK and we are good with them.

“Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that’s our main interest now. There’s one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United.

“He’s a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United.”

However, Raiola also maintained that Pogba should be at a top club fighting for trophies.

“Yes I can (expect Paul to be at United for the foreseeable future), but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League.

“Is that strange? Am I the only one that’s worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that.

“I’m worried about that for my player. I’m not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.

“As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. That’s the kind of player he is and he will not act differently.

“Like Ole’s saying, it’s a work in progress now this club. He’s says he’s working on a team for next year. Let’s hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top.

“Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”