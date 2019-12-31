Chelsea finished their decade on a high as they beat rivals Arsenal by two goals to one. The Blues were trailing until the eighty-third minute before goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham gave them the win. Abraham, meanwhile, busted out an infamous Didier Drogba celebration after scoring the winner and the club great has now responded to it!

Chelsea great Didier Drogba took to Twitter to comment on Tammy Abraham copying his celebration. The youngster scored the winner against Arsenal at the Emirates before rushing to the corner flag with his arms stretched out wide – a trademark celebration of the Ivorian.

Here’s what Drogba had to say about it:

I get goosebumps re playing this goal and the celebration after @tammyabraham @ChelseaFC what a win at the Emirates come on you bluuuues!!!!!!! #ARSCHE https://t.co/KLDnezpUEm — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 30, 2019

“I get goosebumps re-playing this goal and the celebration after [Tammy Abraham] [Chelsea FC]; what a win at the Emirates. Come on you bluuuues!!!!” said Drogba.

Drogba himself is no stranger to scoring goals against Arsenal. The Ivory Coast international was especially lethal when playing opposite to the Gunners and scored thirteen times. Eight of those goals came in the Premier League itself!

Abraham, meanwhile, netted his first against a ‘top six’ side this season, when he shrugged off Shkodran Mustafi before slotting the ball past Bernd Leno in goal. The England international now has twelve league goals in his first season as a Blues’ starter and is the joint-third top-scorer currently.