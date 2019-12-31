Reports: Manchester United put Everton striker on top of their list after Haaland snub

Manchester United may have failed in their efforts to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in the upcoming transfer window, but have quickly shifted focus to within the Premier League.

The Sun are reporting that the Red Devils still believe they need to strengthen their attack, and for that purpose are looking at Everton for one of their top strikers.

The report says that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has impressed the powers that be at United, and that after missing out on Erling Haaland, he might well be the man they turn to.

Calvert-Lewin ‘can be one of the top strikers in Europe’ – Ancelotti

A first look at the English striker would suggest that he would fit perfectly into the plans of the English giants, considering his attributes are similar to the kind of player manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for.

The Norwegian has specified in the past that he is keen on building his squad around “young and hungry” players, and Calvert-Lewin fits that bracket better than anyone else in the Premier League.

However, the 22-year-old would cost somewhere in the region of £50m and would be difficult to purchase considering that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to build his own side around Calvert-Lewin.

Other European clubs are also in the running to sign him, so United better move fast if they are to secure the deal soon.