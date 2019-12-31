Mino Raiola attacks Manchester United, reveals real reason why Erling Haaland rejected them

Manchester United have failed to sign Erling Braut Haaland when it seemed for all money that the deal was going to happen, and the Norwegian’s agent Mino Raiola has now come out publicly and explained why.

According to Raiola, United need to take a long and hard look at themselves and find out why one of the hottest young talents in Europe felt that moving to Borussia Dortmund was a better option for his career.

“The club that he had the most direct contact with him was United,” Raiola told The Telegraph.

“They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. We let that happen especially when he knows Ole.

“Clearly he felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole.

“He chose Borussia Dortmund ahead of them and other clubs and I’m very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now.

Erling Braut Haaland signs for Dortmund

“If he wanted to go to Manchester United I would have been obliged to take him to Manchester United, but he did not.

“When you are 19 then maybe you prefer not to go to the Premier League. The offer from Manchester United was good.

“It was not about the economics. It is just the player chose Borussia Dortmund at this stage of his career.”

Raiola further expanded on claims that perhaps he was the reason that the Red Devils were hesitant in signing Haaland.

“I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing,” he said.

“There was no fall-out between me and [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path.

“If they want to blame someone then fine, blame me, but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.”