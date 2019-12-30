WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson’s surprised reaction to Solskjaer’s decision against Burnley

Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 away from home to continue their good work since their last away game where the Red Devils were beaten by Watford. One decision by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however did come under the scanner.

Legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance at Turf Moor, and when the decision was made by Solskjaer to take off Anthony Martial with the score at 1-0, Fergie didn’t seem too excited.

The cameras cut to the Scotsman while the substitution was being made, and a surprised Ferguson looked on as Martial departed the pitch.

It turned out to be the right call in the end, as United kept a clean sheet and even managed to score a late goal to make it 2-0 as Daniel James broke forward and squared the ball to Marcus Rashford who did the rest.

Fergie’s reaction to taking Martial off for Shaw 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ore2K4t9IK — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) December 28, 2019

The seemingly defensive decision to bring on Luke Shaw for Anthony Martial might have had something to do with protecting the scoreline, but it needed to be done in order to keep the latter fit for the English giants’ next Premier League game away at Arsenal on New Years’ day.