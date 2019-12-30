Manchester United were boosted by Eric Bailly’s return to first-team training on Monday.
Ivory Coast international Bailly endured an injury-plagued 2019, making just seven appearances in all competitions for United.
The 25-year-old has been out of action since hurting his knee in an International Champions Cup victory over Tottenham in July.
Bailly underwent surgery and appears to be closing in on a return at a timely moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils facing seven fixtures in January.
Scott McTominay, who was pictured leaving Turf Moor on crutches after sustaining a knee injury, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe were also missing.
United’s next game comes against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on January 1.