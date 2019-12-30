5 forwards Chelsea can sign in the January transfer window

In two days, the 2020 January transfer window will be officially open, thereby allowing clubs to register new players. Chelsea will be looking to bring in reinforcements during the next thirty-one days as well following a decent start to the season. The Blues are expected to strengthen their attack and thus, we look at four forwards they can sign next month and one they probably should.

#5 Josh Maja (Girondins de Bordeaux)

Josh Maja is a part of a very small group of England-born players currently plying their trade in other elite leagues. The Lewisham-born forward, who has chosen to represent Nigeria internationally, is in France at the moment, where he is showcasing his talents at Bordeaux.

Maja played football as a youngster around Chelsea. The forward was initially a part of the Crystal Palace youth academy before joining the Blues’ rivals Fulham. However, it was at Sunderland where Maja was finally given a starting spot and he used it as a springboard to move on to greener pastures.

Now in Bordeaux, Maja has scored seven times for the club. The Nigerian striker joined the Ligue 1 side in January 2019 and has only become a starter this season. He has netter five times in the league in sixteen appearances and has already been linked with a move back to London, albeit this time to Chelsea.

#4 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Like Josh Maja, Moussa Dembele too once played his football close to Chelsea. The Frenchman joined the Fulham academy from Paris Saint Germain back in 2012 before breaking through into the first-team a year later. He scored nineteen times for the club, with fifteen of those goals coming in the second division.

From Fulham, Dembele moved on to Scotland to play for Celtic. It was at Celtic Park where the Frenchman enjoyed the best years of his young career, as he spearheaded the Bhoys to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles.

Lyon came calling for the striker in 2018 and he decided to return to his native country. In the year and a half since Dembele has developed into an all-around striker. He has twenty-nine goals to his name in sixty-two appearances and is widely considered one of the most promising forwards of the current era.

Dembele has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months and a move in the near future looks likely.

#3 Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

The one player that Chelsea, or any other top European club, haven’t been linked with is Wolves star, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican’s snub across the European top divisions is somewhat curious, given the numbers he has put up in the last two years while playing in multiple systems.

The Wolves forward is what some may refer to as a complete ‘number 9’, meaning that he ticks a lot of boxes while playing centre forward. Jimenez’s finishing and heading are top-notch while his ability to hold the ball high up is also remarkable. His link-up play with other attackers allows him to seamlessly fit into several systems and he is prolific from the spot too.

Jimenez has had a hand a whopping fifty-one goals since moving to England. The Mexico international has scored thirty-four and made seventeen more in just seventy-four appearances. Chelsea are currently in need of a striker to act as back-up, alternative, and mentor to Tammy Abraham. Jimenez could prove to be exactly that, should the Blues decide to take a chance on him.

#2 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Sir Alex Ferguson was the first to spot the talent of Wilfried Zaha and proceeded to bring him to Manchester United as his final signing for the club. It didn’t work out for the Ivorian at Old Trafford and he left to re-join former side Crystal Palace n 2015. Since then, the attacker has built his reputation back up, with clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal vying for his services.

While Zaha may not be an out-and-out striker, his versatility allows him to play across the three positions up-front. The Ivorian can play on either wing while also act as a centre-forward when required. He has been deployed both as a striker and as a winger by Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace and has arguably been the club’s best player in the past four years.

As with Raul Jimenez, Zaha’s Premier League experience is another arrow in his quiver. Although Palace’s high transfer fee demands, which reportedly lie in the range of £50 – £70 Million, could scupper a move to a bigger club.

#1 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Timo Werner’s time at RB Leipzig seems to be coming to an end. Although it is not because the striker has failed to live up to the mark but rather the opposite. The German international has developed into a free-flowing scoring machine in his native country and is currently on the radar of Chelsea.

Werner has netted twenty-three times in twenty-four appearances this season. He is the second-leading scorer in the Bundesliga and also occupies the same spot in the European Golden Shoe race. The German international’s exploits have also helped Julian Nagelsmann’s side qualify for the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen while also occupy the top spot in their domestic league.

Reports claim that the forward has a £27 Million release clause in his contract – which Chelsea are also looking to match. Should the Blues be able to pull this off, it will be considered quite the coup, with the 23-year-old forward one of the hottest prospects in the sport at the moment.