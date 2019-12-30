Reports say Raiola request ended Manchester United’s interest in Haaland

Manchester United reportedly exited the race to sign Erling Haaland following a demand from his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge.

Erling Haaland’s decision to join Borussia Dortmund brought an end to one of Europe’s most fascinating transfer stories.

Manchester United had been in the frame for his signature but were reportedly put off by a key demand from the striker’s representatives.

As often seems to be the case for the Red Devils, Mino Raiola’s involvement led to complications.

TOP STORY – UNITED PULLED PLUG ON HAALAND BID

According to The Guardian, United abandoned their bid for the highly sought-after Haaland after learning of a request from his agent, Raiola, and father Alf-Inge Haaland.

The pair reportedly asked for a share of any future transfer fee for the 19-year-old, a stipulation the Old Trafford outfit were unwilling to meet despite their firm interest.

Haaland settled on Dortmund after the Bundesliga side activated his Salzburg buyout clause.

He had been linked to RB Leipzig, Juventus and several more top European clubs after emerging as a Champions League star.

